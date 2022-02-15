MPD: Madison officer won’t be charged in inadvertent shooting of fellow officer, returning to duty

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer who fired his gun and inadvertently shot another officer during the arrest of a suspect in October will return to patrol services and will not be charged, the city’s police department confirms.

In its update Tuesday, the Madison Police Department released that the Dane County District Attorney’s Office concluded an investigation into the incident on Nov. 8, 2021, stating there was no criminal liability on the part of the officers involved. The officer who fired his weapon, who the department identified as Officer Keith Brown, will return to patrol soon.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice previously reported that MPD officers were attempting to arrest a wanted suspect, identified as 19-year-old Katoine Richardson, in the 500 block of State Street, when the subject ran from police. During the arrest, a round was fired, hitting an MPD officer. This officer was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The District Attorney’s Office stated that in an attempt to take Richardson into custody, Richardson took out a gun and pointed it toward the officer. MPD officers then fired one round, inadvertently striking another officer near Richardson, while attempting to arrest him.

The incident report continues, saying police saw a “muzzle flash” from Richardson’s gun. A shell casing recovered at the scene by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory was also determined to be fired from Richardson’s gun.

MPD’s Professional Standards and Internal Affairs Section recently finished an internal review of the shooting, saying no violations of its department operating procedures or code of conduct were violated related to the officers’ actions.

The DA’s office reviewed police reports, diagrams, surveillance video and other evidence as part of their investigation.

MPD stated it will not release any additional information or records relating to this investigation while proceedings are pending against Richardson, which was decided with assistance by the DA’s office to protect Richardson’s right to receive a fair trial. Richardson is set to appear in court on March 23 for a status conference for alleged charges that include possession of a firearm- adjudicated felon and resisting an officer- causing substantial bodily harm, according to court records.

