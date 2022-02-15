Advertisement

Omicron COVID-19 variant may have played a part in a less severe flu season

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Health officials believe the surge in omicron COVID-19 cases seen over the holiday season could have helped prevent the flu season from getting worse this year.

According to UW Health, there were 668 cases of the flu recorded from early October of 2021 to early February of this year.

Flu cases were steadily increasing in the late fall, which coincided with the rise in omicron cases, but dropped off into the New Year and have remained low since. This is when omicron cases peaked, right around the holidays.

“The most likely reason for that is that as COVID cases rose, people noticed, and started doing more of those precautions that we always talk about for COVID, which are definitely effective for influenza,” said Dr. Dan Shirley.

Cumulative influenza cases by week

Week number2019-20202020-20212021-2022
40200
41200
42201
43202
44205
452013
464094
47120219
48170328
49240428
50400495
51750554
521280608
12160629
22960641
34110653
45991661
5 (ending 2/6/22)8431668

Dr. Shirley noted that health officials now have two flu seasons worth of data to show precautions like masking and distancing do help slow the spread of respiratory viruses like the flu.

Last year’s flu season was “essentially non-existent,” Dr. Shirley pointed out, because people were taking COVID-19 precautions aggressively. Last year, just one case of the flu was recorded by the health system.

In terms of flu cases that required hospitalization, that number is also down compared to the 2019-2020 season. There were no hospitalizations during last year’s flu season.

Cumulative influenza hospitalizations by week

Week number2019-20202020-20212021-2022
5 (Ending 2/6/22)81013

