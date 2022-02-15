Other driver involved in fatal Janesville crash named

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County sheriff has named the other driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred last week where a 70-year-old man died.

Officials identify the 30-year-old driver as Justin Archer.

The investigation is still ongoing, law enforcement continued. Sheriff Troy Knudson stated that any charges or information regarding court dates will be released at a later time.

The family of Kevin Olson, a former auto racing champion, identified him as the man who died in the hospital following the Janesville crash. According to Olson’s family, the 70-year-old was killed crash and his wife, Nancy, remains in critical condition.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the area of W USH 14 and N CTE E.

