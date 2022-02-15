Advertisement

Other driver involved in fatal Janesville crash named

(Source: Pexels/MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County sheriff has named the other driver involved in a fatal crash that occurred last week where a 70-year-old man died.

Officials identify the 30-year-old driver as Justin Archer.

The investigation is still ongoing, law enforcement continued. Sheriff Troy Knudson stated that any charges or information regarding court dates will be released at a later time.

The family of Kevin Olson, a former auto racing champion, identified him as the man who died in the hospital following the Janesville crash. According to Olson’s family, the 70-year-old was killed crash and his wife, Nancy, remains in critical condition.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the area of W USH 14 and N CTE E.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Homeowners with private wells are responsible for testing their own water.
Wisconsin Natural Resources Board set to take up regulation of PFAS
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
Wisconsin Republican lawmakers call for overturning election
Two vehicles, including a Middleton Police Dept. cruiser, are towed from a crash scene on...
Man cited for alleged OWI after Middleton crash involving police car
Fort McCoy
Last group of Afghan refugees leave Fort McCoy to resettle
Dane County Regional Airport adds more non-stop flights for spring breakers