Police: 14-year-old girl tried to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend in La.

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WMTV) - A 14-year-old girl in Louisiana was arrested on Valentine’s Day for allegedly trying to hire a hitman.

The teen, whose name was not released, was trying to find someone to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend, the Baton Rouge Police Dept. stated.

According to the police dept., she was caught after going to the satirical website rentahitman.com. The administrator of the site then reported her to the local authorities.

The girl has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder, NBC15 News’ sister station WAFB reported.

