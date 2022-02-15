Reeseville farm hand sentenced for sexually assaulting 15-year-old girl

TOWN OF EMMETT, Wis. (WMTV) - A 48-year-old man from Reeseville was sentenced by the Dodge County Circuit Court Monday for sexually assaulting a child on multiple occasions

Marcus Statz was working as a farm hand in the Town of Emmett when he had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, the Dodge County District Attorney said.

According to the report, the acts of assault happened between October 2020 and January 2021 while the two were working on the farm together.

Statz admitted to the acts and said he knew having sex with a 15-year-old was crossing the line.

He was sentenced to eight years of prison along with eight years of extended supervision for Sexual Assault of a Child.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.