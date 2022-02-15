Reunited! Special teddy bear lost at Milwaukee airport back with 5-year-old

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The saga of a very special teddy bear at Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport came to a happy end Tuesday morning when the little boy to whom it belonged came to pick it up.

“He’s had this bear since day one and slept with it every night. It has a lot of sentimental value to him,” his dad, David Burnett, recounted. “When we got back home he literally cried the whole flight and was still upset. So, it’s really special to him.”

The teddy bear became stuck at the airport after five-year-old Exekial tossed it into the rafters. A social media post of the the stuffed bear went viral on Facebook, being seen by millions of people and shared over 12,000 times.

Eventually word reached the family who lost the bear and two days after the airport’s inital tweet, they took to Twitter again to write: “Exciting update! We have located the owner! We couldn’t have done this without each of you and all the media who helped to spread the word!”

This particular teddy bear is extra special because it is given to children who are born with congenital heart defects.

Southwest Airlines flew them from Dallas to Wisconsin to come get Ezekial’s teddy so he could bring it back home.

