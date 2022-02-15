Advertisement

Sam’s Club offering $8 membership deal for limited time

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
By Travis Leder
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Wholesale retailer Sam’s Club is offering a heavily discounted membership deal.

The warehouse club is offering $8 memberships until Thursday as a result of a promotion it ran for the Super Bowl.

The promotion stated that the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was at during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the retailer ran a 30-second commercial.

The Los Angeles Rams had the ball on the Cincinnati Bengals’ eight-yard line when the commercial ran, which means new customers can receive a Sam’s Club membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.

The Rams would eventually score the Super Bowl-winning touchdown on that drive.

The deal only applies to the Club membership tier, and there is only one discounted membership per person. The memberships are valid for one year.

