Sheriff: Driver caught going 107 mph on Dane Co. highway

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver nearly doubled the 55-mph speed limit along a highway near Sun Prairie late Tuesday morning before he was stopped for what authorities simply described as “excessive speed,” according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Less than two hours after the stop, which occurred around 10:15 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office put out a statement saying James Clark was pulled over on Co. Hwy. TT, near Pierceville Road, in the Town of Sun Prairie. Clark, 34, was allegedly clocked going 107-mph before the deputy pulled him over.

In addition to speeding, the Sheriff’s Office states that Clark’s driver’s license had already been revoked because, according to authorities, he was “a habitual traffic offender.”

Tuesday’s traffic stop, which had him going 52 mph over the limit, comes with a $515 fine, as well as 6 points, the Sheriff’s Office reports. A second citation, for Operating After Revocation, will tack on another $200.50 and three more points.

