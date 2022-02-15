Advertisement

Simone Biles gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.
The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.(simonebiles/Instagram via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Superstar U.S. gymnast Simone Biles is adding to her hardware.

Instead of a medal around her neck, this time it is a ring on her finger.

Her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, proposed on Valentine’s Day, and she said yes.

Biles shared pictures on social media Tuesday of Owens on one knee.

“The easiest yes,” she wrote. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married fiancé.”

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans player started dating right before the pandemic.

Owens told Texas Monthly last year that the shutdown allowed them to really get to know each other and create a strong bond.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Crash closes stretch of Century Ave., in Middleton
Some key provisions in the Build Back Better plan are likely to be taken away.
Biden has long-term inflation plan, but voter patience short
The movement of Russian military is being chronicled on social media. U.S. intelligence...
US accuses financial website of spreading Russian propaganda
A news conference was held about Halyna Hutchins' family's lawsuit regarding the "Rust" film...
'Rust' shooting lawsuit: Reckless behavior on set, attorney says