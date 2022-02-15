Advertisement

Tips for women: getting top dollar in salary negotiation

By Maria Lisignoli
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A survey recently from Glassdoor showed that women are 19 percent less likely to ask for a raise than men.

NBC 15′s Maria Lisignoli sat down with BRAVA Magazine Editorial Director Shayna Mace to talk about how to approach salary negotiation conversations.

Mace said the main things to remember include having courage and starting the conversation, doing your research, knowing your number, going with gratitude and practicing your pitch with family and friends.

For more information on salary negotiation for women, check out the January/February issue of BRAVA magazine.

