Wausau shelter dog ‘Queen Betty’ takes over TikTok

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A local shelter dog named Betty reached almost 2 million views on E! News’s Instagram. Professional photos were used in a TikTok to help get her adopted. Kelsey Drysdale is the team-lead at the Humane Society of Marathon County who made the video.

“A lot of the comments are like ‘I want to drive to Wisconsin right now to come and adopt this dog.’ It’s nice though because maybe they can’t come here but they can go to their local shelter and can donate their time or look at the adoptable do,” said Drysdale.

Butch McCartney is a photographer who volunteers his time to take pictures of the pets. He does monthly sessions with 30-80 pets in one shoot. It’s all to get them adopted.

”We’ll get an application or two the next day just because a new picture was posted, said Lisa Leitermann, Executive Director, Human Society of Marathon County.

McCarthy said he wants shelter animals to get the same love and admiration as other animals. It inspired his vision to use a crown to portray Queen Betty as royalty.

“A crown on a shelter dog or cat is something that shines a light on that these are actually really sweet animals,” said Butch McCartney, owner/photographer, The McCartneys Dog Photography.

The executive director said the pictures help you see animals in a different light than you normally would.

”You want people to see them as they can be. Maybe not as what they are when they are here and they are scared and they are trying to figure everything out,” said Leitermann.

Leitermann said she is grateful that a small shelter in Wausau can have such a large impact on inspiring people throughout the nation to help out animals in their local shelters.

Click here to see the Humane Society of Marathon County website.

