Wis. DNR urges caution following three weekend snowmobile fatalities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following three snowmobile related fatalities over the weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is urging the public to be safe while out on trails.

According to Wis. DNR, there have been 10 fatalities, one pending investigation, since the start of the new year. There were 13 fatalities in 2021.

“Conditions can change, and what was at first a smooth trail could be hazardous by the end of the day,” Lt. Martin Stone, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator said. “Take your time and slow down, especially at night.”

Alcohol use, exceed speed, driver inexperience and operator error are the leading causes of snowmobile fatalities, Wis. DNR said.

This weekend’s crashes are still under investigation.

Snowmobile Safety Tips:

Don’t drink and ride.

Stay on marked trails—riding off-trail or cutting corners is trespassing.

Always wear your helmet and safety gear.

Slow down and use extra caution at night.

Travel with a friend, carry a cell phone and let people know where you are going and when you’ll return home.

Dress appropriately, carry a first aid kit and navigation tools.

Take a snowmobile safety course

Check trail conditions using the Travel Wisconsin Snowmobile Snow Report.

Ice Safety:

Remember that ice is never completely safe under any conditions.

Contact local sport shops to ask about ice conditions locally on the lake or river you want to traverse.

Wear proper clothing and equipment, including a life jacket or float coat should you fall through the ice and to help retain body heat.

Do not travel in unfamiliar areas.

Slow down when traveling at night.

Know if the lake has inlets, outlets or narrows that have currents that can thin the ice.

Watch for pressure ridges or ice buckling. These can be dangerous due to thin ice and open water.

For additional information on snowmobile safety classes, regulations, safety tips or to register your snowmobile, click here

