Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly considers bail change after parade deaths

The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on Feb. 15, 2021, on a proposal amending the state...
The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on Feb. 15, 2021, on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Assembly is scheduled to vote on a proposal amending the state constitution to make it harder for violent criminal defendants to get out on bail.

Backers of the change up for a vote Tuesday are hoping to capitalize on anger over the killing of six people by a driver who authorities say plowed into a Christmas parade near Milwaukee.

The man charged in that case, Darrell Brooks Jr., had posted $1,000 bail on an earlier case two days before the Nov. 21 parade in downtown Waukesha.

Supporters of the constitutional amendment, who have been trying since 2017 to get it passed, say their effort is not in reaction to the parade deaths. But that has given the amendment momentum it’s not seen before.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

WATCH: Suring parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
Wisconsin parents demand changes after alleged student strip searches
A local shelter dog named Betty is going TikTok and Instagram famous.
Wausau shelter dog ‘Queen Betty’ takes over TikTok
MPD: 29-year-old man arrested in connection with Madison burglary
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter cite declining COVID-19 case...
Wisconsin Senate to vote on protections for unvaccinated