Wisconsin bills would expand carrying of concealed weapons
The Assembly passed the measures last month.
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Senate is scheduled to send to Gov. Tony Evers a pair of bills making it easier to carry concealed firearms in Wisconsin, including in vehicles on school property.
Evers, a Democrat up for reelection in November, is expected to veto the Republican bills.
One proposal up for a vote Tuesday would allow people with concealed carry licenses to have a weapon in their vehicle on school property. Another proposal would allow anyone with a concealed carry license from any state to go armed in Wisconsin.
