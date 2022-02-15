Advertisement

Wisconsin Natural Resources Board set to take up regulation of PFAS

Homeowners with private wells are responsible for testing their own water.
Homeowners with private wells are responsible for testing their own water.
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — After more than two years, the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is set to take up proposed standards to regulate harmful “forever chemicals” known as PFAS in drinking water, surface water and groundwater later this month.

Federal regulators have been aware of the health hazards of PFAS for more than two decades. Even so, the Environmental Protection Agency has yet to develop standards for the chemicals.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing strict standards the agency argues will protect public health and the environment, warning federal standards are still years away.

Wisconsin environmental groups and residents affected by PFAS are at odds with water and industry groups over the DNR’s proposed regulations.

