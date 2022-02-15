Advertisement

Wisconsin Republican lawmakers call for overturning election

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two Republican state lawmakers, including one running for governor, spoke at a rally in the Wisconsin Capitol urging support for the legally impossible act of overturning Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel says that state Rep. Janel Brandtjen told the crowd Tuesday, “You’re not crazy.”

Rep. Timothy Ramthun, who announced Saturday that he was running for governor, also spoke.

Ramthun has led an effort to get Republicans who control the Legislature to take up a resolution he wrote to pull back Wisconsin’s 10 electoral votes, a move that GOP leaders have refused to make and that nonpartisan legislative attorneys say can’t legally be done.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Wisconsin Senate approves protections for unvaccinated
Wisconsin Senate approves concealed guns at school lots
Senate Republican leaders say Governor Northam is wrong to have the Richmond statue of...
Jarchow raises $100K since official AG campaign launch
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Smoke forces brief Wisconsin Capitol evacuation