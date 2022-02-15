Woman gives birth on sidewalk and leaves newborn in the cold

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A mother and her newborn child had to be rushed to the hospital after the woman gave birth on a cold sidewalk in Nebraska.

A good Samaritan said she was there to step in and help the child when the injured mother walked away.

Latrell Crane said she saw everything. She said a group of people realized what was happening, so they gathered blankets and wrapped the mom up.

“She was cold. She was in pain. She was crying,” Crane explained.

Crane said she ran to a business nearby to call for police.

She said the baby was lying in the fetal position on the sidewalk, not breathing, with the umbilical cord still attached.

According to Crane, the mom wrapped a blanket around her waist and left while Crane took care of the baby boy.

Crane described the baby as a cute boy with a full head of black hair.

The police report says the mother was found behind a house up the street. She and the baby were taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to the report.

The baby was exposed to 15-degree temperatures for at least five minutes.

“I have two kids of my own, two boys. And she just left him on the sidewalk. It’s not cool. It’s not cool at all, man. I was the one that saved him,” Crane said, calling the experience traumatizing.

Police say they are still investigating what happened.

