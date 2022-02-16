Badger hockey players anticipate gold medal game

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Wednesday the Team USA and Team Canada women’s hockey teams will play for the gold medal in the 2022 Winter Olympics. Regardless of who you might be cheering for, the Badger ties run deep on both sides of the ice.

There are five Badger alumni competing for Canada, and four for the United States, all of which have been impacted during their time in Madison by Head Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson.

BADGERS IN BEIJING: @BadgerWHockey are well-represented at the Olympics but divided by country. 🏒 Tonight on @nbc15_madison, Badger athletes share the pride they have to watch their former teammates compete on international ice. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/q3ekaJWMaP — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) February 10, 2022

“We touched them for a short period of time, and yet we get to watch them on the biggest platform that sports can provide us.” Johnson said. “The end goal is to try and win a gold medal so there’s going to be one squad that’s really excited and really happy after Wednesday night, and one that’s going to be disappointed.”

Johnson is passionate about growing the game and said having some of the best athletes playing on the world’s biggest stage will continue to inspire young women to join the sport.

“If you look back on history since 1998 when the U.S. won their first gold medal in women’s hockey,” Johnson said. “The following year the following 15-18 months you’ve seen a real spike in girls getting involved in ice hockey all across the country, and this should be no different, obviously it’s primetime for a reason.”

Cheering on some of her former teammates is current Badger hockey player Nicole Lamantia, who said players like Abby Roque are paving the way for the next generation of female hockey players. Roque is the first Indigenous woman on U.S. Olympic hockey team and played for the Badgers from 2016-2020.

“I think as a kid growing up dreaming of going to the Olympics it’s awesome to think how many Badgers are there and what Coach Johnson and the staff and what all the people here do for this program to get people to the next level,” Lamantia said.

Johnson knows what it’s like to represent his country and win gold, said ultimately the players need to block out the outside noise and not let the pressure get to them.

“This is what they’ve prepared themselves for, for four years,” Johnson said. “Emotions have to be controlled and both teams want to play their best games of the year and of the Olympics, and if they’ve able to do that the fans will be in for a special treat.”

