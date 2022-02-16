Badger men’s basketball strength & conditioning coach finds unique ways to prepare the team

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - ‘Unique’ is how University of Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Strength and Conditioning Coach Jim Snider would describe his path to his profession.

Snider was in his freshman season at University of Wisconsin-La Crosse when he dislocated his shoulder and tore his axillary nerve, paralyzing him for eight months.

“It was psychologically pretty challenging for me,” Snider said. “But then I knew I wanted to look at how can I prevent other athletes from going through some of the stuff that I went through.” That thought Snider first had as a freshman in college would later land him at the University of Wisconsin.

Snider has been working with Badger athletes for more than a decade, but officially took over as the Men’s Basketball’s Strength and Conditioning Coach in April of 2021.

Head Men’s Basketball Coach Greg Gard said when he was interviewing Snider for the position he asked Johnny Davis what he thought of Snider, and his response made Gard’s decision pretty straightforward.

“Johnny Davis you know is a man of very few words,” Gard said. “And when I sat down with Johnny about it he just looked at me and said ‘hire the man.’”

Since starting to work with the team Gard said his players have bought into Snider’s approach and that his work is cutting edge and forward thinking.

“You can’t do anything without the trust,” Snider said.

Once the athletes arrive on campus Snider said he typically likes to spend and hour and a half with each one, getting to know them and building that relationship.

“I try to take myself through anything that I put the athletes through,” Snider said. “So I know A how it feels, and B I know what they’re going through. It allows me to feel the stress they go through on a daily basis.”

With the many responsibilities put on student-athletes, stress naturally comes with the job. Along with the physically-demanding workouts and games, Snider finds equal importance in finding times for the players to relax and find ways to manage their stress.

“They do need to unwind sometimes,” Snider said. “Like yes they need to ramp it up when it comes to competition, but they’re used to doing that their whole lives.”

One of the things Snider will do with the team is meditation. He uses it as a tool to teach his athletes proper breathing techniques, and also how train their mind to handle stress.

For sophomore forward Steven Crowl, he said meditation has helped him learn to breathe more through his nose, and quiet his mind during stressful game situations.

“I like to breathe through my mouth a little bit so just getting the oxygen to your brain as fast as possible,” Crowl said. “That helps with stamina so you can play harder for longer.

Along with meditation, Snider tracks the players’ heart rates, which tells him how they are individually handling stress. He also sends out daily questionnaires where athletes answer how much sleep they had, their level of soreness and that gives Snider an idea of how the players are doing physically and emotionally.

Snider said he has always had an interest in health and nutrition, but he really dove into the science behind training when he participated in a study with the Center for Healthy Minds at UW.

“The one thing that really kind of struck home with me is I look at athlete autonomics which is looking at their parasympathetic vs. their nervous system.” Snider said. “Through my experience working with a lot of high level athletes, the athletes on the parasympathetic side seem to be able to recover faster. Most athletes are on the sympathetic side cause of the stress going on with life, school and cell phones make people a little more stressed. That helped me to look at ok this is what guys need.”

Through studying the mind and body, Snider has a unique ability to understand his athletes like few can. That’s why when the Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the conference in the preseason polls, Snider knew this team was special and would have far more success than others might have anticipated.

“They’re willing to put in the work,” Snider said. “And we did do some work this summer, and they adapted to that they embraced it. When the athletes embrace things that’s when you know you have something special.”

