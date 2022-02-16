Advertisement

Badgers to watch during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game against Canada

Badgers will face off on both sides of the ice.
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.
There are ten Wisconsin Women’s hockey players competing in the Winter Games.(WMTV)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Team USA is set to face off against Canada Wednesday night in the sixth gold-medal showdown between the two countries, with several athletes with Wisconsin ties hitting the ice.

There are five Badger alumni competing for Canada, and four for the United States, all of which have been impacted during their time in Madison by Head Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson.

Suiting up for Canada are these Badger alumnae:

  • Kristen Campbell
  • Emily Clark
  • Ann-Renée Desbiens
  • Sarah Nurse
  • Blayre Turnbull

Badgers who are members of Team USA include:

  • Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini
  • Brianna Decker
  • Caroline Harvey
  • Hilary Knight
  • Abby Roque

Decker has been sidelined after sustaining an injury in the first match against Finland.

Badger fans can also look out for incoming freshman Caroline Harvey named to the USA roster. She has committed to Wisconsin and will join the hockey team this fall.

Sis Paulsen, the current UW Director of Operations and Equipment Manager, is serving as equipment manager for Team USA.

Amanda Kessel, a Madison native who played for the University of Minnesota, will also play for Team USA.

Coverage of the gold medal match begins right here on NBC15 at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics
Slovakia's Peter Cehlarik, left, scores the winning goal past United States goalkeeper Strauss...
Slovakia stuns US men in shootout, knocks them out of Olympics
Outside the Wisconsin hockey locker room is a mural dedicated to Badgers who have competed in...
Badger hockey players anticipate gold medal game
United States' Alexander Hall competes during the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter...
US wins gold, silver in Olympic ski slopestyle event