Badgers to watch during Team USA women’s hockey gold medal game against Canada

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Team USA is set to face off against Canada Wednesday night in the sixth gold-medal showdown between the two countries, with several athletes with Wisconsin ties hitting the ice.

There are five Badger alumni competing for Canada, and four for the United States, all of which have been impacted during their time in Madison by Head Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson.

Suiting up for Canada are these Badger alumnae:

Kristen Campbell

Emily Clark

Ann-Renée Desbiens

Sarah Nurse

Blayre Turnbull

Badgers who are members of Team USA include:

Alex (Rigsby) Cavallini

Brianna Decker

Caroline Harvey

Hilary Knight

Abby Roque

Decker has been sidelined after sustaining an injury in the first match against Finland.

Badger fans can also look out for incoming freshman Caroline Harvey named to the USA roster. She has committed to Wisconsin and will join the hockey team this fall.

Sis Paulsen, the current UW Director of Operations and Equipment Manager, is serving as equipment manager for Team USA.

Amanda Kessel, a Madison native who played for the University of Minnesota, will also play for Team USA.

Coverage of the gold medal match begins right here on NBC15 at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday.

