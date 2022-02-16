Advertisement

Beloit police names man wanted in attempted homicide

Markis Crenshaw, 33, is wanted by the Beloit Police Dept. for attempted first-degree homicide...
Markis Crenshaw, 33, is wanted by the Beloit Police Dept. for attempted first-degree homicide in connection with a shooting on Feb. 10, 2022.(Beloit Police Dept.)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. identified the 33-year-old Beloit man wanted in connection with an early morning shooting last week that sent one man to the hospital.

The police department is searching for Markis Crenshaw and is asking for the public’s help finding them. According to a BPD statement, they were able to identify Crenshaw as the suspect thanks to community support and cooperation through the investigation.

Crenshaw is accused of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as well as felon in possession of a firearm and bail jumping, the police department said.

He is wanted for the shooting of a 43-year-old man around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, February 10, in the 500 block of 8th Street, about four blocks from the state border. The victim, whose name has not been released, later turned up at a local hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Earlier Wednesday, police also released the name of the suspect wanted in connection with the recent homicide after a boys’ basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School. Investigators say an arrest warrant for 1st degree reckless homicide has been issued against Amaree Goodall.

Anyone with information on Crenshaw’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 608-757-2244. Anonymous tips can be made to Greater Beloit Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or online at gbacrimestoppers.com.

