Advertisement

Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says

Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office...
Jaeline Avendano-Perez was last seen at her home on Dec. 29, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office stated.(Dane County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. teen who disappeared more than a month ago has been located and is back with her family. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that Jaeline Avendano-Perez was found in a Chicago suburb.

The 17-year-old has returned to her home in the Town of York and is safe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Avendano-Perez had not been seen since she was at her home on the evening of Dec. 29 before being located in Des Plaines, Illinois. About a week later, on Jan. 5, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating her.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any details about why Avendano-Perez was in Des Plaines.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

UW System to remove mask mandates across all campuses soon
Taras Shevchenko University's "Red Building" in Kiev, Ukraine, Photo Date: 6/8/2012
Pronouncing the Ukrainian capital’s name isn’t as clear cut as you may think
(Source: UW Health)
UW Health ups its lowest wages to $17/hour
Cloudy, breezy and mild today with rain likely. Turning cooler tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Today, But Rain Will Be Likely