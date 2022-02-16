Dane Co. girl missing since December found in Illinois, Sheriff’s Office says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. teen who disappeared more than a month ago has been located and is back with her family. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday morning that Jaeline Avendano-Perez was found in a Chicago suburb.

The 17-year-old has returned to her home in the Town of York and is safe, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Avendano-Perez had not been seen since she was at her home on the evening of Dec. 29 before being located in Des Plaines, Illinois. About a week later, on Jan. 5, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating her.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any details about why Avendano-Perez was in Des Plaines.

