Evers officially orders budget surplus special session; pushes $150 for each resident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers made it official Wednesday morning, signing the executive order directing state lawmakers to assemble for a special session focused on state’s estimated $3.8 billion budget surplus.

Evers indicated during his State of the State address the previous night that he would sign the order.

He wants legislators to consider his proposal to use a portion of the surplus to provide a refund of $150 for each Wisconsin resident. Because all residents are included, he explained, a family of four would see a $600 refund.

“This plan comes at a time when Wisconsin families are struggling, facing rising costs at the grocery store and gas pumps, and small businesses are struggling to get supplies, all while the state itself is in an unprecedented fiscal position,” Evers said, adding, “There’s no reason we can’t do this.”

Republican plans

Despite Evers’ assertion, Republicans who control the legislature have indicated their own plans for the multi-billion-dollar surplus.

Shortly after the Legislative Fiscal Bureau reported that state would be well into the black at the end the 2021-23 biennium – and around the time Evers made his original pitch – Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) indicated his party did not want to spend the money. Instead, he argued that the surplus should be used to cut taxes.

“[W]e will focus on further tax relief in the next budget to continue our state on a positive trajectory and ensure the long-term health of the state budget and, more importantly, family budgets,” he said, on Jan. 25.

The rest of Evers plan

The Evers Administration revealed the governor’s plan to spend the surplus, which included the refund check proposal, in late January, saying it would cost $1.7 billion. Gov. Evers’ proposal also sets aside more than $750 million for the state’s education system, the lion’s share of which would go towards the state’s K-12 system. According to the governor’s office, nearly a third of the $611 million set aside for the state’s primary and secondary schools ($188 million) would go toward continued property tax relief and to offset the costs of rising inflation.

Another $172.6 million would be directed toward the special education aid reimbursement rate, raising it from 30 percent to 40 percent, while just over $100 million would be used to increase per-pupil school aid. A full list of provisions, as listed by the governor’s office, is available here.

The plan also adds another $111 million for the University of Wisconsin System and $28 million for the Wisconsin Technical College System.

