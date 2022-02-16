Advertisement

Giannis pours in 50 to lead Bucks past Pacers 128-119

(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 50 points, two off his career best, and pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the skidding Indiana Pacers 128-119.

The Bucks swept the four-game season series from the Pacers and have won eight straight against their Central Division foe.

Antetokounmpo, who didn’t play in Milwaukee’s loss to Portland on Monday night because of a sore left ankle, showed no ill effects.

He set a career high with his seventh 40-point game of the season and scored 50 for the first time since the memorable title-clinching game in the NBA Finals last season, which gave the Bucks their first championship in 50 years.

Milwaukee bounced back after consecutive double-digit losses to hand Indiana its seventh consecutive defeat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new study is tying changes in the timing of menstruation to the COVID-19 vaccine.
New temporary side effects linked to COVID-19 vaccine
Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes

Latest News

Badgers win 2021 Maui Invitational with 61-55 win over Saint Mary's
Davis’ closing flurry sends No. 15 Wisconsin past Indiana
Badger men’s basketball strength & conditioning coach finds unique ways to prepare the team
Badger men’s basketball strength & conditioning coach finds unique ways to prepare the team
Schools plan how to move forward when Dane County mask mandate ends
Schools plan how to move forward when Dane County mask mandate ends
Gov. Tony Evers
Evers calls on Legislature to approve $150 surplus check plan in State of the State address