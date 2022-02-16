‘Home’ documentary to capture refugee resettlement in Wisconsin

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -When Afghan refugees began arriving at Fort McCoy in August, it reminded some veterans of Vietnam.

Those memories inspired one vet to capture this moment in time for future generations.

In 1975 when Saigon fell during the Vietnam war, Scott Schultz was in the Marine Corps.

“I happened to be at Camp Pendleton in California, and there were thousands, upwards of 50,000 refugees that were coming in from Vietnam at the time,” Schultz said.

He said it was something he wouldn’t forget.

“I just remember that settled in my mind about how incredible it was that those people came here with nothing,” Schultz said.

When Kabul fell last year causing thousands of Afghans to flee their homes, it brought him back to the ‘70s.

“Those people have become such an integral part of our communities and our societies in Wisconsin, and it was about to happen again, so I went looking for some documentary information about ‘Oh, we have to know how to do this now because we’ve done it before,’” Schultz said.

He said there wasn’t much he could find, so he decided to use his talents and his nonprofit The Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts to document the experiences of this new wave of refugees.

Called ‘Home’, one of the documentary’s goals is to give those displaced an identity.

“Now that the refugees are here being able to give them names which then gives them a history which then develops interactions of the cultures in the communities that they’re going to be involved in,” said John Kelly, the project’s director.

Kelly said they aim to capture this moment in time from every angle.

“Also the different members of communities: people in these communities that can be affected by this in different ways,” Kelly said.

In the end Schultz hopes this documentary will help future generations understand who we are, what we are and the true meaning of home.

Kelly said they plan to shoot the majority of interviews this spring and early summer to have the documentary done by fall.

One of the nonprofit project’s biggest needs is funding.

If you would like to donate, click HERE. For more information on how to participate in this documentary, contact the Heartbeat Center for Writing, Literacy and the Arts.

