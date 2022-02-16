How to protect your pet from salt damage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Without salt, we’d be sliding all over the sidewalks and roads during Wisconsin winters.

While it helps us greatly, it causes wear and tear on lots of surfaces - including your pets’ paws.

Walking across ice-melting rock salt can be unpleasant and even painful for your dog.

Granules of salt can get stuck between your pet’s paws, causing discomfort with every step. If your dog’s paws are already cracked from the dry weather, the salt only makes it worse.

“It’s really important that pet owners help protect their pet’s paw pads in the wintertime,” Lis Johnston, owner of both Serenity Pet Salon & Spas in Madison, said. “Ice, snow, dry air, and especially salt can be very hard on their paws.”

Johnston said there are options available to protect your dog’s paws this winter. For example, booties keep your dog’s paws warm, they prevent salt from getting in and they’re durable.

“Booties are not the most popular item,” Johnston said. “But they really do keep the elements away from your dog’s paws.”

Paw balm or petroleum jelly are additional options, if your dog struggles to keep booties on. Both before or after walking on snow or ice, apply balm on your dog’s paws.

Prior to putting on the post-walk balm, you should wipe your dog’s paws with a clean towel.

“If you’re not using booties, you should carry a towel with you on walks so you can de-ice, de-snow and de-salt your dog’s paws whenever it’s necessary,” Johnston said.

Johnston said you should also wipe down your dog’s paws when you get home, so your dog doesn’t lick off the residual salt. Salt contains chemicals that if ingested can cause vomiting, diarrhea and nausea.

“If you really want to play it safe, give your dog’s paws a warm foot bath when you get home,” Johnston said. “Some warm water and a towel is all it takes to help remove the maximum amount of salt and debris from the pads.”

