Madison BCycle to return for biggest year yet

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison BCycle e-bikes are set to return Tuesday, March 15 for their biggest year yet.

BCycle is planning to add more stations and e-bikes to the city than ever before.

BCycle added nine stations in 2021 and is planning to kick off the ‘Biggest Year Ever’ with eight new stations installed and available for the 2022 season launch.

General Manager Helen Bradley said the amount of new stations is a testament to the love riders have for bike share in Madison and the incredible support they have from partners.

“Last year, we saw more trips and riders than ever before in Madison,” Bradley said. “Our goal this year and for the next few years to come, is to continue to meet people where they are and expand access to BCycle with new stations and more e-bikes, creating a more regional bike share program.”

In addition to the first eight new stations this spring, Madison BCycle is planning to add 75 e-bikes to their fleet.

Madison BCycle is also increasing the allotted ride time for annual and monthly memberships from 60 to 90 minutes per trip.

“We’ve heard our riders who say that after the launch of e-bikes, they want to enjoy riding for longer trips. There is so much to see in and around Madison, and our hope is that increasing trip times for the annual and monthly passes will give people more time to take it all in by e-bike,” Bradley said.

Annual memberships will increase from $120 to $135, and monthly memberships will increase from $20 per month to $30 per month. Both these changes will take effect at the beginning of the season on March 15.

Annual membership owners can renew their current membership or sign up for a new membership at the previous rate of $120 until March 15 with the promo code BACKTOBCYCLE in the BCycle app or on their website.

