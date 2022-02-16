Madison man wanted in killing outside Beloit high school

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Madison man want in the killing of a teen outside a Beloit high school shortly after a basketball game had ended.

On Wednesday, the Beloit Police Department announced that a warrant for 1st degree reckless homicide has been issued for Amaree Goodall. Police noted that the 19-year-old Goodall has not been taken into custody yet, and they will provide an update after he has been arrested.

Anyone with information on Goodall’s whereabouts is asked to call the police at 608-757-2244 or anonymous tips can be submitted to Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463 or online here.

The shooting, that claimed the life of Jion Broomfield, had happened on Jan. 29 after the game at Beloit Memorial High School between the Purple Knights and Madison’s La Follette High School.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said a school resource officer was working at the game when they were notified of shots fired in the parking lot. Immediately after the shooting, a school resource officer was told about the gunfire and contacted BOD for support. When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect had fled the scene.

Shortly after, police were notified of a gunshot victim who was dropped off at Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room. Broomfield later died at the hospital.

In announcing the warrant, Sayles added his appreciated for the “community’s ongoing support and sharing of information” as his department investigated the killing. He added that his investigators have been able to follow up on every tip.

“The department has a proven track record in clearing violent crimes when the community helps with providing the information they know,” he added

The day after the shooting, which was the city’s third homicide in four days, Sayles had criticized the fact that there were dozens of people outside the high school at the time of the shooting, witnesses were not talking to investigators.

“My department and myself are growing tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us,” Sayles said at the time. “It is absolutely ridiculous that we have 30-40 people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us. The culture of the ‘no snitching’ needs to stop.”

