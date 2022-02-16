Middleton-Cross Plains schools to drop mask mandate

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane Co. school district will not require masks when the county’s general face covering mandate expires at the end of the month. Instead, Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District will switch to a policy that masks are “strongly recommended and encouraged.”

According to a statement from the district, MCPASD officials decided in November to adopt this policy whenever Public Health Madison and Dane County lifted its emergency order. On Monday, county health officials revealed they would not renew the current order when it lapsed at the end of the month, letting the countywide mandate expire.

While students will not be required to wear masks when they are in school, they still will need to put them on when they board a school bus, per the U.S. Transportation Security Administration policy.

Masks may be going away, but the district’s quarantine policies will remain in effect. They are available here.

The district does note that all its COVID-19 related policies are subject to change.

