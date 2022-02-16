Advertisement

Milder Temperatures Today, But Rain Will Be Likely

Turning cooler on Thursday
Low pressure will be tracking to the north and east of here over the next 24 hours.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be tracking to the north and east of here over the next 24 hours. The warm front associated with this low moved through yesterday evening and has brought very warm air into the region. A cold front will move through today and trigger rain showers though the late morning and afternoon. The rain may mix with a little snow this evening before coming to an end.

Cloudy, breezy and mild today with rain likely. Turning cooler tomorrow.
Cloudy, breezy and mild today with rain likely. Turning cooler tomorrow.(wmtv)

Highs today will reach the middle 40s with breezy southwesterly wind. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop off tomorrow with highs only in the lower 20s. By the weekend, quiet conditions return with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 20s Saturday but could be close to 50 degrees by Sunday!

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain likely. High: 46. Winds 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow. Low: 18. Wind: N 10-15.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 21.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 31.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Warmer Temps
Milder Temperatures
Mild temperature are expected both today and tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Today, Rain Tomorrow
Milder temperatures will be seen through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Through the Middle of the Week
Tonight
Snow Showers Tonight