Milder Temperatures Today, But Rain Will Be Likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will be tracking to the north and east of here over the next 24 hours. The warm front associated with this low moved through yesterday evening and has brought very warm air into the region. A cold front will move through today and trigger rain showers though the late morning and afternoon. The rain may mix with a little snow this evening before coming to an end.

Cloudy, breezy and mild today with rain likely. Turning cooler tomorrow. (wmtv)

Highs today will reach the middle 40s with breezy southwesterly wind. Behind the cold front, temperatures will drop off tomorrow with highs only in the lower 20s. By the weekend, quiet conditions return with lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 20s Saturday but could be close to 50 degrees by Sunday!

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with rain likely. High: 46. Winds 10-15 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow. Low: 18. Wind: N 10-15.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High: 21.

Friday: Partly sunny and breezy. High: 31.

