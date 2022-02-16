Advertisement

Milwaukee’s acting mayor, former alderman advance in primary

Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.
Cavalier Johnson (left) and Bob Donovan will face off in the Milwaukee mayor's race.(TMJ4)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee’s acting mayor and a longtime former alderman will face off in the mayoral general election in April.

They were the two who generated the most votes in a field of seven during Tuesday’s primary.

The race contrasts Cavalier Johnson, a millennial Democrat who was first elected as a Milwaukee alderman in 2016 against Bob Donovan, a conservative who spent 20 years as an alderman representing the city’s south side.

The winner of the April 5 election will fill the remaining two years on the term left open by former Mayor Tom Barrett who resigned to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg.

2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

