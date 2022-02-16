Missing out on the most Snow; Drop in Temps Tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The taste of Spring was brief for southern Wisconsin! Temperatures in the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon tumble into the teens first thing Thursday morning. Light rain showers were ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. A drizzle may transition to a few flurries tonight. No accumulations are expected.

NW winds will be breezy overnight - creating a wind chill in the lower teens and single-digits. While the heavy snow from a nearby Winter Storm stays south of Wisconsin, we expect to see a few flurries throughout Thursday. Accumulations are more likely in SE Wisconsin - with several inches of snowfall expected in the Chicagoland area. Temperatures bottom out in the single-digits by Friday morning before a SW wind kicks in for the afternoon. That brings afternoon readings close to the freezing mark.

A quick clipper system may bring a few flurries late Friday night into Saturday before sunshine returns. After a cooler Saturday, temperatures are back to spring-like levels (in the 40s & 50s) by Sunday. The next weather-maker arrives on President’s Day and continues into Tuesday. A wintry mix and snow appears likely late Monday into Tuesday. Exact timing and track remain fuzzy, but we’ll be watching closely!

