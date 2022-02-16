Advertisement

Missing out on the most Snow; Drop in Temps Tonight

Drizzle switches to a few flurries overnight; Temperatures drop 25° into Thursday.
40s and 50s tumble to the Teens by Thursday morning!
40s and 50s tumble to the Teens by Thursday morning!(WMTV)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The taste of Spring was brief for southern Wisconsin! Temperatures in the 40s and 50s Wednesday afternoon tumble into the teens first thing Thursday morning. Light rain showers were ongoing as of Wednesday afternoon. A drizzle may transition to a few flurries tonight. No accumulations are expected.

NW winds will be breezy overnight - creating a wind chill in the lower teens and single-digits. While the heavy snow from a nearby Winter Storm stays south of Wisconsin, we expect to see a few flurries throughout Thursday. Accumulations are more likely in SE Wisconsin - with several inches of snowfall expected in the Chicagoland area. Temperatures bottom out in the single-digits by Friday morning before a SW wind kicks in for the afternoon. That brings afternoon readings close to the freezing mark.

A quick clipper system may bring a few flurries late Friday night into Saturday before sunshine returns. After a cooler Saturday, temperatures are back to spring-like levels (in the 40s & 50s) by Sunday. The next weather-maker arrives on President’s Day and continues into Tuesday. A wintry mix and snow appears likely late Monday into Tuesday. Exact timing and track remain fuzzy, but we’ll be watching closely!

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

Cloudy, breezy and mild today with rain likely. Turning cooler tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Today, But Rain Will Be Likely
Warmer Temps
Milder Temperatures
Mild temperature are expected both today and tomorrow.
Milder Temperatures Today, Rain Tomorrow
Milder temperatures will be seen through the middle of the week.
Milder Temperatures Through the Middle of the Week