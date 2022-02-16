Advertisement

Multiple agencies respond to Sauk Co. mobile home community

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH FREEDOM, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple first responder agencies have responded to a Sauk County mobile home community Wednesday afternoon, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office stated a call came in around 1:30 p.m. near the Bluff View Mobile Home Park on the 7500 block of US-12 in North Freedom and was originally to pick someone up on a warrant.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Fire and Ambulance officials are on the scene. Dispatch also confirmed a SWAT emergency response team was on scene.

This is an active situation. NBC15 will update this story as details develop.

