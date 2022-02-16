NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15 is proud to partner once again with The Village Diaper Bank for our second annual community diaper drive.

The donations will help the 1 in 3 families struggling to afford diapers right here in our area. In fact, 13% of children under the age of four in Dane County live below the federal poverty line.

The need is great.

“We’re distributing more than 60,000 diapers a month at this point,” said Megan Sollenberger, Founder and CEO of The Village Diaper Bank.

For the next week, you can help in four different ways:

donate diapers and wipes at 12 locations across Dane County, from Feb. 17-24th

donate diapers and wipes at our Feb. 24th “Drive-Thru Event” from 6 a.m. at 8 p.m. at The Village Diaper Bank, 21 Marsh Court, on Madison’s eastside

donate online anytime at NBC15.com/diapers

double your online donation during our Feb. 24th “Match Day.” Thanks to generous sponsors, the first $25,000 donated will be matched!

All proceeds benefit The Village Diaper Bank, which then provides those diapers and wipes for free to families in need. Families with immediate needs can access the diapers at area pantries or through partner agencies that work with residents on comprehensive case management.

Sollenberger says diaper need can be a symptom of a larger issue within a family; for example, with finances, mental health, a job loss or illness of a parent or family member.

“It’s so stressful to be a parent as it is, but when you add in a problem that’s easily fixed, but that you just can’t solve yourself, it would not only feel demoralizing as a parent, but it would also be gut wrenching to hear your child crying and know how to stop it, but not be able to do anything about it,” said Sollenberger.

She says she’s so grateful for the partnership with NBC15. She thinks about last year’s inaugural diaper drive and each of you who donated, every time she’s in the warehouse.

“Over 3,000 individual donors contributed on the day of the diaper drive last year,” explains Sollenberger as she reaches out and touches a package on the shelf. “And it’s really cool to look around at these packages and think about them as-- this was somebody’s dollar that they trusted us with.”

It’s time to donate those dollars again! You can do that online right now by clicking here.

The Village Diaper Bank can buy three diapers for every one you can buy at the store. And for the next week, you can donate diapers at the following locations:

