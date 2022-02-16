Pronouncing the Ukrainian capitol’s name isn’t as clear as you may think

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The buildup of Russian forces along the Ukrainian border over the past weeks put the eastern European country atop the headlines around the world. It also brought to the fore a simmering change in how the West writes and pronounces the name of its capital.

For years, American students were taught to write Kiev, and learned to say [Key-EV], with the accent on the second syllable. Because Ukraine and many of the surrounding nations use the Cyrillic alphabet, Western speakers were never going to be able to spell it the same way they do and, because English doesn’t use all the same sounds as Ukrainian, they would not be able to match the pronunciation exactly either.

When the time came to transliterate the city’s name, it was the way the Russians pronounced the city’s name – not how the Ukrainian speakers said it – that took root. That meant in schools and in chicken dishes, the Key-EV version took hold.

Since the fall of the Soviet Union, when Ukraine became an independent nation again, many in the country wanted to escape from that Russian shadow. Part of the effort resulted in bringing the pronunciation of their largest city in line with how they said it, not their neighbors to the north. And, now, with those neighbors threatening another invasion – don’t forget Russia laid claim to Crimea in 2014 – the contrast is even sharper.

Part of that comes in a new spelling, Kyiv, that is being adopted more frequently, including by multiple media organizations. According to the University of Kansas’ professor of Slavic languages and literature, and Ukrainian native, Vitaly Chernetsky, other transliterations were considered, including Kyyiv, which he described as “really clumsy looking.” Chernetsky said eventually the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and embassies settled on ‘Kyiv’ and began trying to raise awareness around it. They even pushed a hashtag campaign #KyivNotKiev.

Let us kindly help you to use the words related to #Ukraine correctly.



- Ukraine, not “the” Ukraine

- Kyiv, not Kiev



These are the only politically correct terms that express respect to the country and its nation.

Be smart and avoid Soviet style clichés🧐 pic.twitter.com/C1WrSOo8ay — UKR Embassy in USA (@UKRintheUSA) September 28, 2019

That was the easy part, compared to learning a new way to say the city’s name. One of the more common pronunciations of late drops a syllable as well as the ‘Y’ sound and reduces it to [KEEV]. Another KU professor Oleksandra Wallo, however, that version is not correct either.

In a video on the university’s YouTube channel, she explains that the city’s name should be considered to have two syllables that are ‘slightly separate.’ Unlike the version at the beginning of the story, the first syllable is stressed. (That’s a theme that will continue for the rest of the examples.)

Instead of the word starting with the old pronunciation’s hard E, which resulted in a ‘Key’ sound, she advocates for thinking about it like the ‘i’ sound in the word ‘living or livid.’ The second syllable starts with a ‘y’ sound that is similar to how one would say ‘yeast or yield.’ Wallo combines the new syllables to say the name as ‘KI-yeev,’ sliding the syllables together rather than the hard distinction in the Russian-influenced version. She noted that the way the Ukrainian language works “the vowels are clearly separated. They do not slide into another.”

Wallo offered one more tip, that it’s easier to say with a smile.

With the different pronunciations beginning to pile up, NBC15 News went looking for one more opinion, talking to Andy Korol, whose parents immigrated from Ukraine. Korol explained that there will be slight variations depending on what part of Ukraine the speaker is from. He attributed it to how much Russian influence weighed on a particular region of the country. As many people in some of Wisconsin’s smaller town will agree, a city name isn’t as clear-cut to pronounce as you’d want it to be.

Korol told us how he pronounced it; and he was kind enough to ask his mother, who was born there, for how she says it. Finally, he suggested asking his wife, Tina, for her version. Sure enough, all three versions are slightly different, but the theme is clear.

Andy: KAY-yoov

Andy’s mom: KAY-yeev

Tina: KAY-yiv

All three contrasted with Wallo in that they used a hard ‘A’ for their pronunciation. On the other hand, all four of them, an academic in Slavic studies and three people with roots in the country, all agree on: it should be two syllables and the accent is on the first one. The second syllable for each of them start with that ‘y’ sound referenced by Wallo and run it into the ‘v,’ with slight variations on the vowel sound in between.

No matter how you pronounce it, though, one thing they all want to stress is there is no ‘the’ in front of Ukraine. KU explained that was a Russian attempt during the time its empire (and by extension, the Soviet empire) to treat Ukraine as a region, similar to how in the United States, people will refer to ‘the South’ or ‘the Midwest.’

