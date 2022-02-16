Advertisement

Medical examiner confirms man killed in Janesville crash was former racing champion

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 70-year-old man killed Friday evening in a Janesville crash.

The medical examiner’s report identified the Evansville man was Kevin Olson, confirming that he died Friday from injuries he sustained in the crash. Additional testing is still underway.

Olson’s family had already indicated the former auto racing champion was the man killed in the crash. They also said that his wife, Nancy, remains in critical condition.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the area of W U.S. Hwy. 14 and N CTE E.

On Tuesday, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the other driver involved in the crash as Justin Archer.

Previously, the Sheriffs’ Office stated that the 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie was heading east, when his mid-sized sedan crossed the center line near W U.S. Hwy. 14 and N CTE E and hit another mid-sized sedan traveling westbound, head on.

Olson was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

UW System to remove mask mandates across all campuses soon
UW-Madison chancellor apologizes over public records
UW-Madison sets its date for ending the mask mandate
Experts offer tips to avoid scams and stay healthy
Consumer Crackdown: Feds warn of fake COVID tests and fake testing sites
Governor Evers gives State of the State Address, on Feb. 15, 2022.
Evers officially orders budget surplus special session; pushes $150 for each resident