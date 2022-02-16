Medical examiner confirms man killed in Janesville crash was former racing champion

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock Co. Medical Examiner released the name of the 70-year-old man killed Friday evening in a Janesville crash.

The medical examiner’s report identified the Evansville man was Kevin Olson, confirming that he died Friday from injuries he sustained in the crash. Additional testing is still underway.

Olson’s family had already indicated the former auto racing champion was the man killed in the crash. They also said that his wife, Nancy, remains in critical condition.

According to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a traffic crash around 7:40 p.m. Friday in the area of W U.S. Hwy. 14 and N CTE E.

On Tuesday, the Rock Co. Sheriff’s Office identified the other driver involved in the crash as Justin Archer.

Previously, the Sheriffs’ Office stated that the 30-year-old man from Sun Prairie was heading east, when his mid-sized sedan crossed the center line near W U.S. Hwy. 14 and N CTE E and hit another mid-sized sedan traveling westbound, head on.

Olson was transported to Mercy Hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

