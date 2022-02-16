Rock Co. Salvation Army falls short of Christmas Campaign Goal

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Rock County fell short of their Red Kettle Christmas Campaign goal, the organization said Wednesday.

The campaign, which began November 21, 2021 and ran through December 24, 2021, raised $532,417.98, just shy of the organization’s $567.000 goal.

“While the kettle goal fell short, we are beyond grateful to the community for their support, Major Tom McDowell, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Rock County said. “It is because of your support we are able to provide Christmas toys, food, clothing, transportation, transitional housing, emergency shelter, rent and utility assistance for vulnerable people in Rock County.”

Donations are still needed to support other programs and services, The Salvation Army said.

Ways you can help:

By mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army Rock County 514 Sutherland Ave Janesville, WI 53545

Donate online at SARockCounty.org

Donate on Facebook at the Salvation Army Rock County

