Advertisement

Rock Co. Salvation Army falls short of Christmas Campaign Goal

(WLOX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - The Salvation Army of Rock County fell short of their Red Kettle Christmas Campaign goal, the organization said Wednesday.

The campaign, which began November 21, 2021 and ran through December 24, 2021, raised $532,417.98, just shy of the organization’s $567.000 goal.

“While the kettle goal fell short, we are beyond grateful to the community for their support, Major Tom McDowell, Coordinator for The Salvation Army of Rock County said. “It is because of your support we are able to provide Christmas toys, food, clothing, transportation, transitional housing, emergency shelter, rent and utility assistance for vulnerable people in Rock County.”

Donations are still needed to support other programs and services, The Salvation Army said.

Ways you can help:

  • By mail, send in a check: The Salvation Army Rock County 514 Sutherland Ave Janesville, WI 53545
  • Donate online at SARockCounty.org
  • Donate on Facebook at the Salvation Army Rock County

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

The Village Diaper Bank
NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive
Officials release raw video from Madison officer-involved shooting
Court date for suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Madison moved to Friday
UScellular
UScellular invested over $400 million in Wisconsin network last year
Markis Crenshaw, 33, is wanted by the Beloit Police Dept. for attempted first-degree homicide...
Beloit police names man wanted in attempted homicide