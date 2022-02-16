Schools plan how to move forward when Dane County mask mandate ends

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Schools are seeking advice from health advisory boards before Public Health Madison and Dane County’s mask mandate lifts in two weeks.

Madison Metropolitan School District and Lodi School District officials said they are both talking with doctors before they make final mask policy decisions.

Lodi School District Administrator Vince Breunig said some parents still feel divided when it comes to their children masking in school.

“There’s people who are happy that we are reaching out to the medical establishment and there are other people who are very frustrated with that,” Breunig said. “They want the board to make a decision and would like to see masks go away.”

Erin’s children go to Dane County schools and she hopes their districts extend required masking for the rest of the year.

”I hope that we don’t lose sight of those who are most vulnerable in our community,” Erin said. “Including those who are immunocompromised and those who have special needs who desperately want to be included as part of the community.”

She said masks keep children living with special needs, who cannot physically keep a mask on, safer for in-person learning.

”I worry that if masking in school were changed that those children and their parents might need to make a decision to keep them home if they’re not feeling safe at school,” she said.

Jennifer’s children also attend Dane County schools and she hopes their districts make masks optional.

“There’s hundreds of other districts in the state of Wisconsin for the last year that have not been mandating masks and have been able to keep their schools open and their students and teachers safe,” Jennifer said.

She thinks masks make it difficult for students to learn properly.

“There’s a huge part of seeing someone’s facial expressions and seeing their friends faces that is part of their natural growth and development in these kids,” Jennifer said. “Some of these kids have not seen their friends faces and their teachers for over two years which is just heart wrenching.”

Bruenig understands that mask policies divide parents but hopes they do not disrespect one another.

“People are passionate about these things and it’s okay that we have different opinions and that people are heard doesn’t mean that we automatically make a decision one way or another,” he said. “We don’t always see eye to eye on all of these issues. The issue that we all see eye to eye on is the student needs to be the focus of this. We are trying to do what’s in the best interest of the students.”

The Sun Prairie Area School District sent out a survey on Tuesday asking parents to share their opinions on masking in school. Public Information Officer Patricia Lux Weber said they will have a better understanding of the situation next week.

