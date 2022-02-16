Suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Madison appears in court today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man arrested after being shot in an officer-involved-shooting that included two state agents earlier this month is set to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Quadren Wilson is due in a Dane Co. courtroom at 1:30 p.m. for an initial appearance. However, the Dane Co. District Attorney’s Office was unable to give NBC15 News specifics on the charges. This story will be updated when the criminal complaint becomes available.

Two agents with the state Dept. of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation fired their weapons as federal, state, and local law enforcement officers teamed up to arrest him on Feb. 3 near a carpark, at the intersection of American Parkway and East Park Blvd., on the city’s east side.

Almost a week after an officer-involved shooting on Madison’s eastside, new video shows the moments after 38-year-old Quadren Wilson was shot.

Eleven more DCI agents as well as three DEA agents, a trio of officers from the Madison Police Dept., a Wisconsin State Patrol trooper, and a Dept. of Natural Resources warden – 21 people, in all – participated in the arrest. MPD has previously stated that its officers were working the perimeter of the scene and did not see the shooting.

No law enforcement agency involved has stated the reason for Wilson’s arrest that day, nor has the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office. As a law enforcement agency not involved in the incident, the Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the incident and has released the most information about it.

According to court records, Wilson has one open case against him in which he is charged with disorderly conduct and unlawful phone use, both of which have domestic abuse assessments. While records show activity in the case as recently as Tuesday, the next court date listed in that matter is on March 28. Dane Co. jail records show he was booked on a probation violation and does not include any other offenses.

