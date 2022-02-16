UScellular invested over $400 million in Wisconsin network last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UScellular invested $407 million last year in its Wisconsin network, the company announced Wednesday.

The carrier put $31.4 million into network upgrades, $24.8 million into 5G modernizations and $350.8 million in 5G spectrum.

Christine Paulsen, director of sales for UScellular in Wisconsin, explained that the company also provided funds to nonprofit organizations.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” Paulsen said. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

More than $187,000 is going toward nonprofits, including $5,000 to Team Rubicon at Fort McCoy and $145,000 to four Boys & Girls Clubs.

UScellular also put nearly $2.4 million in its Wisconsin retail stores in 2021, including one new and 38 relocated or upgraded stores.

