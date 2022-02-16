Advertisement

UScellular invested over $400 million in Wisconsin network last year

UScellular
UScellular(WABI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UScellular invested $407 million last year in its Wisconsin network, the company announced Wednesday.

The carrier put $31.4 million into network upgrades, $24.8 million into 5G modernizations and $350.8 million in 5G spectrum.

Christine Paulsen, director of sales for UScellular in Wisconsin, explained that the company also provided funds to nonprofit organizations.

“Connectivity is more important than ever right now, and at UScellular we are committed to keeping our customers connected to the people and places that matter most to them,” Paulsen said. “We will continue to invest in creating a great wireless experience for customers, while also ensuring we provide critical resources for youth in our local communities.”

More than $187,000 is going toward nonprofits, including $5,000 to Team Rubicon at Fort McCoy and $145,000 to four Boys & Girls Clubs.

UScellular also put nearly $2.4 million in its Wisconsin retail stores in 2021, including one new and 38 relocated or upgraded stores.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kwik Trip says customers wanting coffee need to bring their own cup
Two people have died due to a Listeria outbreak linked to Dole packaged salads.
Wisconsin resident dies in listeria outbreak linked to lettuce
Dubuque Prostitution sting
Dubuque County Treasurer among 11 men caught in prostitution sting operation
These are the best big companies to work for in Wisconsin, according to Forbes
Protesters demand answers in officer-involved shooting of Quadren Wilson
2 DCI agents fired their weapons in officer-involved shooting in Madison, Sheriff’s Office reports

Latest News

The Village Diaper Bank
NBC15 to kick off 2nd annual Diaper Drive
Rock Co. Salvation Army falls short of Christmas Campaign Goal
Officials release raw video from Madison officer-involved shooting
Court date for suspect shot in officer-involved shooting in Madison moved to Friday
Markis Crenshaw, 33, is wanted by the Beloit Police Dept. for attempted first-degree homicide...
Beloit police names man wanted in attempted homicide