UW Health ups its lowest wages to $17/hour

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than one in five employees at UW Health will soon see larger paychecks as the administrators announce they plan to increase its base wage this spring.

On Wednesday, UW Health revealed its minimum wage will rise to $17 per hour. In a statement, the health system noted the change will affect more than 200 job titles.

“We are raising the bar again to support the dedicated and talented staff here at UW Health and ensure we can bring in the new, highly skilled and driven staff we need to support our health system and care for our community,” Chief Human Resources Office Betsy Clough said.

Clough explained the move is the result of increased competition for talent, noting that they are not only competing within their own industry, but against other fields – and other parts of the country - as well. She argued the best way to attract the best employees is to offer them “a strong package of wages and benefits,” according to a statement from UW Health.

“UW Health is committed to building on its reputation as not just the number one hospital in Wisconsin, but one of the best places to work,” Clough continued. “We value every individual on our team, because they each play a key role in delivering remarkable patient care to our community.”

In announcing the move, UW Health harkened back to five years ago, recounting that it was an early adopter of a $15/hour minimum wage among large employers in Madison. That move meant the health system’s lowest wages were more than double the $7.25/hour minimum wage in Wisconsin. Wednesday’s move means it is now nearly $10/hour.

