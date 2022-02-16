Advertisement

UW-Madison sets its date for ending the mask mandate

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 12:46 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The mask mandate on the University of Wisconsin’s flagship campus will end right after midterms.

Following the news Wednesday morning that UW System was working with each campus to determine when they should end their face covering requirement, UW Madison revealed its plans.

The school will lift the mandate on March 12, which coincides with the beginning of its Spring Recess. Administrators explained they picked that date to “maintain consistency” through the end of the midterm exam period.

UW System had indicated its officials hoped to see mask mandates come to an end as soon as March 1, but no later than the spring recesses.

On Monday, Dane Co. health officials announced they will let the county’s mask mandate, which did not apply to UW-Madison, lapse when the current order expired at the end of the month.

This story is still developing. NBC15 will provide more information as it becomes available.

