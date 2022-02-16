Advertisement

UW System to remove mask mandates across all campuses soon

By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The University of Wisconsin System is moving to end the mask mandates across all of its campuses in the coming weeks. On Wednesday, the university system, which oversees all University of Wisconsin schools, announced its outgoing President Tommy Thompson has engaged all the universities’ chancellors about removing the requirements.

UW System added administrators are hoping to see them end by March 1 and, if not by then, they are sure they will be lifted by Spring Break.

Leadership credited the decision to the decline of COVID-19 cases on campuses and “favorable conditions” across the state, which is also seeing case activity collapse in recent weeks. Dane Co. health officials announced earlier this week they planned to let the county’s mask requirement lapse at the end of the month as well.

“Wisconsin has one of the fastest rates of coronavirus decline in the country,” Thompson said. “While we will continue to take prudent prevention measures when warranted, restrictions can be lifted as case counts drop.”

Thompson added that vaccinations and booster shots, which have been shown to reduce case activity and to reduce the severity of catching the virus by an even greater margin, for people “who take this individual responsibility to protect themselves and others.”

