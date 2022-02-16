Wisconsin has a proud history of churning out legendary Olympic speed skaters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) -The sport of speed skating has a long and rich history in Wisconsin. Many top athletes from the badger state have won gold at the Olympic Games. Most notably -- Madison native Eric Heiden won five gold medals at the 1980 Olympic Games in Lake Placid.

Over in Milwaukee, the Mecca of Midwest speed skating sits just off Interstate 94. Top athletes from around the region train at the Pettit National Ice Center – many of them hoping for a future shot at Olympic glory.

“Speedskating is the fastest sport in the world that is human powered,” said Dave Tamburrino, the regional development coordinator with US Speedskating and two-time Olympian. “You get up to speeds of 40 miles per hour,”

Speedskating debuted at the Olympic games in 1924 in Paris. One of the greatest athletes to ever lace ‘em up is Bonnie Blair. Today, she’s known as Bonnie Blair Cruikshank. She won five gold medals in her storied career and remains one of the most recognizable names in Olympic history.

“Did I ever in my wildest dreams think I would have five gold medals and a bronze? No way,” said Blair Cruikshank.

Blair Cruikshank lives in the Milwaukee area. She’s married to former Olympic speedskater Dave Cruikshank. The two help train athletes at the Pettit Center, including their own daughter Blair.

“She is really looking toward those next Olympics in Italy and she’s on that path, so we are going to do everything in power to help her to get there,” said Blair Cruikshank.

The Pettit National Ice Center in Milwaukee is a massive training facility for speed skaters (Tim Elliott)

Tamburrino says the speedskating community is a tight knit group.

“The social aspect of the sport that’s what really kept me coming back,” said Tamburrino. “I still have lifelong friends. Verona’s own Casey FitzRandolph who won gold in 2002, we were teammates in the early 90s,”

Tamburrino is a native of New York but says Wisconsin’s impact on the sport of speedskating is worldwide.

“We have Bonnie Blair in Milwaukee on the ice every single day, Eric Heiden who is from Madison, Casey from Verona, Dan Jansen from West Allis, Chris Witte from West Allis -- like these are all gold medal Olympic champions,” said Tamburrino.

NBC15's Tim Elliott poses for a photo with 5x Olympic gold medalist Bonnie Blair Cruikshank (Tim Elliott)

In Beijing, Kewaskum native 17-year-old Jordan Stolz competed in the 500-meter sprint. The teenager finished in 13th place but gained invaluable experience going forward.

“Jordan Stolz is, without a doubt, a phenom,” said Tamburrino. “One of the most unique things about Jordan is he is so good because he has a pure joy and love for the sport,”

Speed skating has a bright future in the U.S. and Wisconsin will continue to serve as a hotbed of talent for this very cool sport.

“I’m lucky to have the memories that I have, but I know now it’s the next generation and we are making new memories for US speedskating and that’s been really exciting,” said Blair Cruikshank.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.