Woman accused of hiding body in vehicle pleads not guilty in Dane Co. court

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman accused of hiding a dead body in the trunk of a vehicle that was later discovered in Dane County pleaded not guilty Tuesday, according to court records.

Attorneys for Angelina Ruesch, 28, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf in Dane County court.

She is accused of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, intentionally pointing a firearm at a first responder and hiding a corpse. She also faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon, resisting or obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct.

A $50,000 cash bond was set for Ruesch on Feb. 1 in court.

Four people, including Ruesch, were charged after a man was allegedly killed in Milwaukee and his body was found hidden in a vehicle in Dane County. The vehicle Ruesch was driving also allegedly fled from a traffic stop in Lafayette County.

She is set to appear in court next on April 15.

