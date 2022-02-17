Advertisement

1 killed in Dane Co. crash that closed Hwy. 14

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 9:47 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed Thursday morning in a multi-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Hwy. 14 in the Town of Rutland, according to the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office stated that multiple people were involved in the crash, which happened just south of Waterman Rd.. No information on possible injuries is available at this time.

Both directions of Hwy. 14 remain closed as investigators work the scene. According to the 511 website, drivers are being steered through a detour that goes has them turning onto either Co. Hwy. A or Rome Corners Rd., depending on which direction they are heading.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates as more information becomes available.

