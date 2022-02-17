Amazon distribution center project to move forward in Cottage Grove

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) - After a unanimous vote, the plan commission for the Village of Cottage Grove is allowing a development project for Amazon to move one step forward.

The plan, dubbed “Project Silver Eagle,” spans nearly 150 acres at the intersection of Highway N and TT in Cottage Grove. The proposed warehouse and distribution facility would total 3.4 million square feet and create about 1,500 jobs.

According to a report from the village, the commission met Wednesday night as TC Pursuit Services applied for an approval of a general development plan. The meeting began with public input.

“We want the village to delay for a long enough period of time to review and get concessions in a way that won’t be damaging to the residents of our area,” Jeff Okazaki, who lives near the proposed development, told NBC15 ahead of the meeting.

He said a top concern is traffic. “Looking at this project, the end result is that Cottage Grove becomes Amazon’s truck stop, and I don’t think that’s really going to be beneficial in the long term for anyone,” Okazaki said.

Lyle Updike, chairperson of the Town of Sun Prairie, said he is curious about environmental impact. He explained, the town has no official ties to the development process, but town residents surround the property.

“We think that [with] the project of this size, the developer and Amazon can go above and beyond the minimum standards,” he said. “They can look at things they don’t actually have to do, like putting in permeable pavements so that water on some of the outlying parking spaces could be absorbed into the soil instead of running into the pond and through a culvert.”

Representatives from the developing company and Amazon joined the meeting Wednesday to share updates about the project.

Jason Vangalis, who said he leads economic development in Wisconsin for Amazon, made the case for the site’s economic benefits, including new jobs.

“There’s no intention nor plan to bring in employees from other Amazon locations in mass to fill those,” he said.

With approval from the plan commission, the project is now set to be considered by the village board.

