Bins for diaper donations now at 12 Dane County businesses

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - NBC15′s 2nd Annual Diaper Drive event kicked-off Thursday with various businesses in Dane County serving as diaper drop-off locations for donations from the public.

Movers with Two Men and a Truck dropped off the bins at twelve locations, including seven One Community Bank branches.

The goal is to collect as many diapers as possible for families in need through next Thursday, February 24th. At that time Two Men and a Truck will pick the bins back up and take them to the Village Diaper Bank, where they will be distributed to families in need.

Lisa Paley is the President and Co-owner of Two Men & a Truck locations in the Madison, Waukesha, Milwaukee & Racine area. Supporting this cause is personal for her.

“Many years ago, I started off as a young single parent and there were times along my journey where I needed to lean on the community for some additional resources and help. Times have changed and now I am grateful to be in a position that we can offer some help for those in need along their journey,” said Paley.

Paley said the Village Diaper Bank’s values align with Two Men & a Truck’s mission to help lift people up and move them forward in their lives.

“There’s so much to worry about and think about when you’re raising kids and the last thing you need to worry about is having diapers, which is an essential need for them. So, anything that we can do to lift that need and provide that assistance, we’re going to love to jump in and help,” said Paley.

You can drop-off diapers at the following locations:

Festival Foods 660 Hometown Cir (Verona) 810 E. Washington Ave (Madison)

Hilldale Shopping Center 702 N Midvale Blvd (Indoor atrium of Macy’s in Madison)

Icki Sticki - 1225 Springdale St. (Mt. Horeb)

One Community Bank 1836 Aurora St. (Middleton) 5990 Hwy 51 (McFarland) 1351 Water Wheel Dr (Wauankee) 733 N. Main St (Oregon) 2580 Ironwood Dr (Sun Prairie) 2401 Jackson St (Stoughton) 205 E. Washington St (Stoughton)



Another way to support the Diaper Drive is to make a monetary donation online. Next Thursday, February 24th, online donations will be matched up to $25,000 by sponsors.

