Chief Barnes on Madison gun violence: ‘It has to be a community solution’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The string of shots fired calls that began Wednesday night and went on through Thursday’s early morning hours is rare for the city of Madison, according to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes.

While the several consecutive shots fired incidents are considered rare, Barnes said they are “certainly unacceptable for our community, or any community.”

Before Wednesday, Madison saw 30 instances of shots fired since the year began—a 14 percent decrease when compared to the same time last year, according to Barnes. Wednesday’s report of gun violence means the city is now on par with the gun violence it saw by mid-February, 2021.

“This time last year we had 35. Unfortunately, last night put us up to where we were,” Barnes said.

Madison police responded to the four incidents in a matter of five hours, three on the city’s south side and one the north side. MPD’s criminal abatement team, along with detectives, will investigate the shootings.

Together, they’ll pursue leads to suspected shooters and determine whether the incidents are connected. With less than 24 hours of investigation into the incidents under the departments belt, Barnes says it’s too early to determine whether or not they are all related.

However, one on the city’s north side appears to be random. Police confirmed the victim’s car was struck by gunfire after being cut off by a white Mercedes while driving on Straubel Street.

The Mercedes and its driver are still at large. If Madison is going to beat gun violence, it can’t be a community solution. It needs to be a community solution, according to Barnes.

“We need the police. We need our partners at public health. We need our non-profits. We need all hands on deck.” Barned said.

Barnes said with all hands on deck, the city will be able to send a clear message: Madison gun violence will no longer be tolerated.

“If you decide you want to solve a problem using a firearm, then you go to the front of the line. We are going to make sure that you are arrested and prosecuted to the largest extent of the law,” Barnes said.

Madison police said shell casings were found at all but one of the scenes. No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. At this time, no suspects are in custody.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, you’re asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. You can also submit anonymous tips through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

