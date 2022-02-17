Construction set to begin for 90-acre Cottage Grove solar energy project

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials announced the final piece of the plan Thursday in achieving 100% county-owned facilities using renewable energy.

County Executive Joe Parisi and the Alliant Energy announced construction will begin this spring for a 90-acre solar project on land in Cottage Grove.

“Partnering with Alliant Energy on our largest solar project yet results in Dane County achieving our goal of 100% renewable electricity,” Parisi said. “This major accomplishment benefits both the environment and our economy, creating local clean energy jobs and helping combat climate change.”

The project will consist of over 33,000 solar panels and will create enough energy to power 3,600 Dane County homes each year. Officials explained that the project will reduce greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to emissions produced by 4,700 vehicles each year.

Following approval by the Dane Co. Board in the coming weeks, the county will lease the property to the Alliant Energy Center. The company will then deliver the power generated to its customers.

The 17-megawatt solar field is nearly double the size of the one at Dane County Regional Airport, which started operating in December of 2020.

